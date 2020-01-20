Sullivan on Provost’s List

TROY, Ala. – Zachariah Sullivan of New Paris, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.