TIFFIN – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 436 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list are the following local students:

Greenville – Cassey Bolyard and Noah Walker

Versailles – Kelsey Custenborder

According to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.