Ansonia competes in ParliPro

ANSONIA – In November, the Ansonia FFA sent an advanced parliamentary procedure team consisting of Kylee Winner, Carrie Rhoades, Andrew Thornhill, Mackenzie Singer, Mariah Troutwine, Cody Williams, and Garrett Brown to the county parliamentary procedure contest at Ansonia Local Schools.

The team placed second, qualifying them for the district contest in December at Greenville High School. Ansonia placed fifth at the District contest bringing an end to the parliamentary procedure contest season.

Parliamentary procedure consists of demonstrating how to properly run a meeting according to Robert’s Rule of Order and taking a written test about parliamentary law. Competitors are scored based on their discussion on a main motion, handling abilities during the meeting, and test scores.