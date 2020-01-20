Fisher, Rhoades compete in contest

ANSONIA – Ansonia FFA members Ethan Fisher and Carrie Rhoades competed in the District 5 FFA Job Interview CDE (career development event) in November at Marion Local High School.

In this contest, participants write a cover letter and resume and go through a mock interview for a job, which is followed by a typed follow-up letter by the member.

Contestants are asked questions that could potentially be asked in a real interview. Rhoades placed fifth in her division and Fisher placed 20th in his.

Fisher said the skills he learned from this contest will help prepare him for the future by helping him be prepared and have experience in getting a new job. He also said the hardest part of the contest was trying to calm his nerves before he started. His favorite part of the contest was getting to know the judges that were interviewing him.