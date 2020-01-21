WHC Foundation gives to BBBS

GREENVILLE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently received a donation from the Wayne Healthcare Foundation to help with mentoring needs of area youth.

The donation, which was received in December, will help off-set the cost of supplies used in the organization’s after-school Big Buddies program.

“Wayne Healthcare Foundation has been a wonderful support to Big Brothers Big Sisters the past two years. We are very grateful for their help with our after school programs. This donation will be used towards supplies at Ansonia, Versailles and Greenville after school programs,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

The mission of the Wayne Hospital Foundation is to collaborate through philanthropy with Wayne HealthCare in order to enhance community education and wellness close to home.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. For the 2019-2020 school year, the agency is utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum, which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential.

BBBS is seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors all throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.