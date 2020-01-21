Swingin’ with the Saints is Feb. 3

GREENVILLE – Swingin’ with the Saints, a free concert for the community, will be presented Sunday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Fourth St., Greenville.

The public is invited to enjoy a variety of musical styles and selections. Rev. Peter Menke will play the piano, joined by Jane Tester and Brad Hare as the PB & J Trio. The Presby Trio, consisting of Terri Fryman, Jane Tester and Don Lockhart, will add to the program. Vocalists Suzi Fischer and Doug Klinsing, Pastor Andrew Gilman on guitar, pianist Darrell Fryman, and Brad Hare, tympani are included in the concert. Darrell Fryman and Terri Fryman will play a piano duet.

Join them for an hour of fun and friends, followed by fellowship and refreshments. For more information, call the church office at 548-3188.