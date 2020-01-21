Libraries plan upcoming events

WEST MANCHESTER – The West Manchester and Eldorado branches of the Preble County District Library have scheduled several events in February.

Valentine’s Gift Craft-In – Feb. 5 & 6 at 4 p.m. at West Manchester and Eldorado Libraries: Make your Valentine’s gifts with the library. Multiple stations for crafting will be available, and all materials will be provided. Come and go as you please.

Valentine’s Cards – Feb. 12 & 13 at 4:30 p.m. at West Manchester and Eldorado Libraries: Card making and snacks. It’s the final stretch before Valentine’s Day; knock the card off your list and get some free snacks, too. Multiple stations for crafting will be available, and all materials will be provided. Come and go as you please.

Leap Year Frogs – Feb. 26 & 27 at 4:30 p.m. at West Manchester and Eldorado Libraries: Make an origami frog, color a frog, eat snacks and have fun on the way to Leap Day 2020.

Meeting Rooms for Non-Profits – Eaton & Eldorado Branches – When a meeting room is not being used for a library activity, the space will be available to the public for governmental, non-profit, civic, cultural or educational programs or meetings. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/policies/meetingroom for more information.