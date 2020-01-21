New Paris Library plans events

NEW PARIS – The New Paris Branch of the Preble County District Library has scheduled several events in February.

Winter Craft & Story Time – Mondays in February (3, 10, and 17), 5 p.m., kids and families can come to the New Paris Library to enjoy a winter-themed story and a cool winter craft.

Wooden Spool Picture Holder – Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., make a cute wooden spool picture holder. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required for this program by stopping in or calling (937) 437-7242. Space is limited.

Monthly Family Board Game Night – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m., visit the library to play board games and enjoy a snack.

LEGO Club – Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m., come build at the library. Bring your imagination and creativity and complete challenges and build with friends.