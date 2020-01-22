Greenville BPW features 2020 vision

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club welcomed all members to the Jan. 9 meeting to plan for the New Year, New You 2020! The meeting was hosted by the Young Careerist Committee with chair Brenda Miller and members Loure Bohn, Tiana Brown, Tina White and Melissa Barhorst and held at the Brethren Retirement Center.

The Virginia Allen Young Careerist program is a specialty program developed to help young professional women polish their skills for leadership and presentations. The purpose of the program is to recognize the achievements of young working women, between the ages of 21 and 35, inclusive by May 31, and to introduce them to the many diverse opportunities available with a membership in Business and Professional Women. Participation in this program will enhance written and oral communication skills, both of which are critical to any profession. In addition, it is an opportunity to meet and network with other young women in the same stage of their careers. Participants can express themselves and become a powerful woman in the workplace. The local BPW Club had no candidates to participate this year.

Committee Chair Brenda Miller opened the committee’s program with each member introducing themselves and telling a little about themselves. New Year’s resolutions were shared as well as other ideas of starting the New Year…with bullet journals and word of the year. Miller shared her word for 2020 is ‘connect’. She wants to connect to more people and groups new to her and also renew her connections with BPW and friends. She encouraged others that shared their resolutions to set goals and let go to wanting to control of everything. A 2020 Vision flyer was given to all members to list their Goals and Accountability with the focus on: Mind, Body Spirit and Service.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to Darke County senior high school girls and young women furthering their career. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Kasey Christian at (937) 417-4314.