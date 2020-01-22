Versailles in the Past is Jan. 30

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is thrilled to announce that it has teamed up with the Versailles Historical Society to present Versailles in the Past.

Come in on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m., to hear about the year 1924 in Versailles. During the presentation, participants will hear about what Versailles was like at the time, what businesses were in the area, what the layout of the village was and many other additional interesting facts. This program is in conjunction with One Book Many Communities programming associated with the book The Widows by Jess Montgomery

For more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call 937-526-3416 or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.