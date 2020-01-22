IKI Krav Maga founder to lead seminar

TROY – IKI of Troy, in conjunction with IKI of Piqua and IKI of Greenville, will be hosting a seminar led by Israeli Krav International Founder, Moshe Katz on Saturday, Feb. 1 in downtown Troy.

Katz has been teaching since 1990 and founded Israeli Krav International in 2005, and currently holds the highest available rank of 7th Dan Black Belt. He has trained thousands of students in the art of IKI Krav Maga, including U.S. Special Forces, FBI, Presidential guards, SWAT teams, and countless others.

The training seminar will be held at the Troy Rec Center, 11 N. Market Street in downtown Troy on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking will be available at the Rec Center, behind The Submarine House, as well as public parking on the square and surrounding streets.

There will be a 30-minute break for lunch; however, lunch will not be provided.

The seminar is open to anyone with interest in learning self-defense, but will be focused on personal and third-party techniques, including gun and knife disarms, and hand-to-hand altercations.

The cost of the six-hour seminar will be $90, with a reduced rate of $45 for any public service employees, including first responders, teachers, and church security teams. To register, or for more information, go to www.ikioftroy.com. Pre-registration is not required, and there will be no additional charge for those paying at the door.