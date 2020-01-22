Special Olympics event is May 8

GREENVILLE – On warmer days last May, the Darke County Special Olympics program held its 40th annual Track and Field Day.

Serving as awards presenters for their generous sponsorship of the program were representatives from Wayne HealthCare Foundation. Terri Flood presented an award to Brayden Fritz, Ansonia Elementary school and Lauren Henry presented a ribbon to Wyatt Stewart, Arcanum Elementary.

The boys had just completed their 200 meter run for their age group, 8-11. This year’s Track and Field Day will take place on Friday, May 8 with a bad weather date of Monday, May 11. Darke County Special Olympics is an all volunteer organization, sponsored by the generous donations of local organizations like the Wayne HealthCare Foundation.

Presently, basketball and cheerleading season is entering tournament time. Two basketball teams will compete at the end of the month in Cincinnati.