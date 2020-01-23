Midmark names Dill as CFO

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, recently announced Jon Dill will join the company as chief financial officer on Feb. 3. Bob Morris, current Midmark CFO, will work with his successor through the transition before his approaching retirement at the end of March.

As CFO, Dill will have the responsibility for finance and accounting teams, including financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, treasury, legal and taxation, and will report to John Baumann, president and CEO. Baumann stated, “We’re excited to welcome Jon to Midmark as our new CFO. His addition to the leadership team will strengthen our organization and ongoing growth as we continue to invest in our strategic competencies of clinical insight, technology, data and design.”

Dill brings more than 30 years of experience in finance. He most recently served as operating executive at Orchard Holdings, an investment firm in Cincinnati, where he advised the management teams of the portfolio companies while optimizing portfolio synergies. Before joining Orchard, Dill held executive operating roles at several companies including 15 years at ProAmpac LLC (fka Ampac Packaging LLC), where as CFO, he was a key contributor to its substantial growth and success. At ProAmpac, he was instrumental in the completion and integration of 14 acquisitions, the expansion into Europe and the establishment of operations in Asia. Dill also spent eight years at Chiquita Brands International in a variety of sales, financial and operational positions in Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Panama.

Dill serves in numerous business, community and charitable organizations. The Cincinnati Business Courier awarded him CFO of the Year in 2007. Dill received a bachelor’s degree in political science from DePauw University and his Master of Business Administration in finance and international business from the University of Chicago.