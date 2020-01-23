Burton named VP of marketing for Midmark

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, recently announced Randy Burton was named to vice president, marketing. In this leadership position, Burton will lead the upstream and downstream marketing departments to support strategic growth and the Midmark brand.

Burton comes to Midmark from the role of director of business development at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where he was especially effective in establishing strategic pediatric partnerships that support the needs of regional hospitals and healthcare systems, as well as expanding its portfolio of services including the launch of their new Mobile Care Center. Prior to this, Burton has held strategic roles at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Humana. His diverse healthcare experience includes successful leadership across strategic marketing, medical device new product development, brand management, business development and market research. In addition, he has been recognized for collaborative leadership and building high performing teams.

Jon Wells, chief commercial officer for Midmark stated, “We are excited to have Randy join Midmark to lead the entire marketing team. His unique leadership skills and track record of successful leadership will be significant in helping Midmark execute our corporate strategy and enhance our marketing impact.”

Burton received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.