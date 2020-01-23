Ohio BPW foundation gives scholarship

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is sponsoring applicants for a $1000 scholarship which will be granted to a nursing student enrolled in any accredited school or nursing program. The scholarship is made possible by the Ohio Business & Professional Women’s Retirement Foundation as a way of keeping with the tradition of “women helping women” and is selected from applicants from local organizations throughout the state of Ohio.

Applications must be received by Kristi Strawser by March 6 in order for Deb Smith, club president, to sign and submit the application for consideration. Applications are available at the Greenville Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Beanz Bakery or by contacting Kristi Strawser at kstrawser77@gmail.com or (937) 423-1794. They are also available on the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.

The 2018-2019 scholarship was awarded last May to Tri-Village Graduate Shelbey Dowler who is currently attending the Edison State Community College School of Nursing. Shelbey’s decision to study nursing began after her mother was diagnosed in 2011 with cancer. She was instrumental in her recovery process after her surgery which confirmed her decision that nursing was what she was called to do.

When her mother again fell ill in 2018 after Shelbey had begun her nursing program, she became an advocate for the care of her mother. Shelbey plans to be a Nurse Practitioner.

If there are any questions about the application, contact Kristi Strawser kstrawser77@gmail.com or 937-423-1794.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Kasey Christian at 937/417-4314 or see their Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.