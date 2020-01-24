Kindergarten registration at FM

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, in the cafetorium at 6 p.m. and will last until approximately 7 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring their kindergarten-aged child. Please park in the south parking lot and enter through the cafetorium doors. The students will be able to meet the kindergarten teachers. Children being registered for kindergarten must be five years of age by Aug. 1, 2020 to be eligible to enter.

Parents registering children are reminded they need to bring their child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof of residency (copy of utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement, etc.) and custody papers (if applicable).

In the event of inclement weather that evening, they will reschedule. Please check their website for a cancellation at www.fmelementary.com.