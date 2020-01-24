FM plans conferences

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the school. Meeting times are from 2-7 p.m. for the elementary school and from 1:30-6 p.m. for the middle/high school.

There will be a two hour early dismissal on Thursday, Feb. 13. There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 14, as this is a Teacher In-service Day.

To schedule an appointment, call the middle/high school at (937) 947-1328. The elementary will be using the same online scheduler that they used last year. Please log on to the following website to schedule your conference for elementary students, https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11612227.