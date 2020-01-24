Harry Stephens Memorial supports Empowering

GREENVILLE – Dianna Wagner, president of the Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc., recently presented a check to Susi Halley, vice president of Empowering Darke County Youth. The check supporting Empowering Darke County Youth programs was the third gift from the Memorial since 2017.

“We are grateful for the Harry D. Stephens Memorial continued support,” said Halley. “These gifts have been instrumental in our ability to continue serving Darke County youth struggling with their academics.”

Wagner said the Harry D. Stephens Memorial distributions are made for the public benefit of residents of the Greenville, Ohio, area. “Our committee realizes the importance of education for Darke County. We appreciate what these volunteers and tutors are doing to help our young people.”

In 2019, 10 Empowering tutors and 93 volunteers worked 4,988 hours with 293 students from six Darke County school districts. The majority of the volunteers were Edison State Fundamentals of Communication students. Since 2016 Empowering volunteers and tutors worked over 17,000 hours with more than 700 Darke County students.

Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc., was formed in 1990. Interest income distributions are made each year in June and December. Applications can be obtained from the Darke County Chamber of Commerce office. Deadline for the June distribution is April 1. The current Trust members are Wagner, president, Jennifer Bish, Dr. Michael Fourman, and Scott Zumbrink.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Anyone interested in helping Empowering Darke County Youth in its mission should email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com, message Empowering on its Facebook page, or mail Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.