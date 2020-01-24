Singles group plans dance

GREENVILLE – Darke County Singles Group (DCSG) will hold its first dance of 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 8. All DSCG dances in 2020 will be on the second Saturday of the month.

The Feb. 8 dance will be held at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, 8-11 p.m.

John Stanley and Cotton Band from Vandalia will provide the music.

This band plays a wide variety of dance music – classic rock, blues, country, southern rock and more. This will be great music for your dancing and listening pleasure. Put on your dancing shoes. See you on the dance floor.

The event is open to the public and no membership is required. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The VFW has a cash bar. Carry-in drinks are not permitted. Admission is $7.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at (937) 901-3969. Share their events and “Like” them on Facebook – Darke County Singles Group