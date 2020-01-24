PCS hosts Valentine Day Dance

GREENVILLE – Persons Centered Services (PCS) will host a Valentine Day Dance on Feb. 14, 6-8 p.m., at the Knight of Columbus Hall, 4975 Children Home Bradford Road, Greenville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the dance is free and Darke Thunder will be the deejay for the evening.

There will be snacks available for a fee.

A special thank you is given to Luke and Connie Stachler and the K of C members for all they do for the group and big thank you to Darke Thunder.

Please come and enjoy a free night of fun.

For more information, call PCS at (937) 548-6025.