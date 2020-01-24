PCS hosts Valentine Day Dance

GREENVILLE – Persons Centered Services (PCS) will host a Valentine Day Dance on Feb. 14, 6-8 p.m., at the Knight of Columbus Hall, 4975 Children Home Bradford Road, Greenville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the dance is free and Darke Thunder will be the deejay for the evening.
There will be snacks available for a fee.
A special thank you is given to Luke and Connie Stachler and the K of C members for all they do for the group and big thank you to Darke Thunder.
Please come and enjoy a free night of fun.
For more information, call PCS at (937) 548-6025.