DARKE COUNTY — Tomorrow, Saturday, Jan.25, Commissioner Mike Stegall will host Coffee with the Commissioner on Saturday, Jan. 25, at A&B Coffee located at the corner of 4th and Broadway in Greenville.

The commissioner will be at A&B from 8-9:30 a.m. to hear questions and concerns of the Darke County residents.

Stop at the A&B Coffee company, pick up a cup of coffee, and come over and chat with the Commissioner.