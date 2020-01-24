Head-on collision closes U.S. 127

ANSONIA – U.S. Route 127 was closed for nearly an hour and a half Friday afternoon following a head-on collision that left two drivers with minor injuries.

At approximately 2:11 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of U.S Route 127 and State Route 47 in regards to.a head-on collision with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a black Dodge Magnum was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 when the driver swerved to avoid contact with a semi-tractor-trailer truck, which was slowed for traffic.

The Dodge continued left of center into the pathway of a southbound white GMC Savana resulting in the two vehicles colliding head-on causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The drivers of the GMC and the Dodge were treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries, refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

U.S. Route 127 remained closed for nearly an hour and a half while deputies conducted their investigation and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

