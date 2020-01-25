Dinner supports Alzheimer’s Assoc.

GREENVILLE – Brookdale Greenville will be hosting Cooking for the Cause – Alzheimer Benefit Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Brookdale, 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville.

This is a presale ticketed event only. Tickets are $10 for dine in or carryout. The entire ticket price will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The menu includes Sesame Crunch Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette, Roasted Cauliflower Soup (dine in only), slow cooked beef brisket, roasted red skin potatoes, brown butter green beans and strawberry cheesecake.

Tickets can be purchased at Brookdale Senior Living.

For more information, contact Christina Sharp at (937) 564-1120.