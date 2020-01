NEW MADISON – American Legion Post #245 will hold a Sweetheart Supper Benefit Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

The menu will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with homemade pan gravy, green beans, applesauce, coffee, and bread and butter.

Carryout is available by calling 996-0095.

A scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Tri-Village student at graduation.