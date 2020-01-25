Dr. Reiss to speak at BPW meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) Public Relations Committee with Chair Susan Fowble and members Peggy Foutz, Pam Sharp and Maria Moore will host its monthly dinner meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Brethren’s Retirement Community’s Private Dining Room at 6:30 p.m.

The featured speaker, Dr. Alisha D Reiss, MD, is a Staff General Surgeon at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville. After graduation from Arcanum High School in 2003 she attended and graduated from Wilmington College in 2007 with a BS in Biology and minor in Chemistry. Reiss graduated magna cum laude from Ohio State University College of Medicine in 2011. She completed surgical residency at Mount Carmel Health System in 2016 and joined Wayne HealthCare Surgeons in 2016. She was re-elected to serve as alternate delegate of the Young Physicians Section Governing Council for the 2019-2020 years. In 2018 she took over as Medical Director of the Cancer Program. ‘Quality Cancer Care Close to Home’ is the focus of the presentation including an overview of breast cancer management followed by what it means to be an accredited facility. Wayne HealthCare Cancer Care Coordinator Jill Brown, RN, BSN, OCN, CBCN will be in attendance to assist with the presentation. A question and answer session will follow.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. Those wanting to know more about Greenville BPW are invited to attend the meeting. The cost of the meal is $12 with dinner to start at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, contact Vicki Cost by noon on Monday, Feb. 10 at vcost@coxinsurance.com.