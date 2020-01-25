Quick actions may have save home from fire

ANSONIA – A family of six was temporarily displaced Friday evening when a fire broke out leaving a section of their home heavily damaged.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., firefighters from the Ansonia Fire Department responded along with Ansonia Rescue, Rossburg, Burkettsville and UnionCity Fire Departments to 3457 Duvall Road in reference to a possible structure fire.

According to Ansonia Fire Chief Paul McCleskey, crews arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the front of the residence and upon further investigation found that the fire had extinguished itself in part due to the actions of the homeowner.

“The fire was discovered by the homeowner who promptly shut the door to the room isolating the fire and cutting off the oxygen source fueling the flames,” commented Chief McCleskey. “He evacuated everyone in the house and because of his actions the house was most likely saved. I have no doubt if he hadn’t shut the door we would have been dealing with a much worse situation here with the fire possibly spreading throughout the entire structure.”

Due to the heavy damage and the lack of electricity to the residence the American Red Cross was called to the scene to aid the family who was displaced by the incident.

The exact cause and nature of the fire remains unknown at this time and will continue to be under investigation by the Ansonia Fire Department.

This fire could have been a lot worse if the homeowner didn’t shut the door to the room where the fire started. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_home-firew.jpg This fire could have been a lot worse if the homeowner didn’t shut the door to the room where the fire started. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com