Texas cowboy coming home

NEW MADISON – An Evening with Jim Warvell will be held at the New Madison Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m.

Join the library as a hometown boy returns to share his adventures with us. Warvell, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee, Gold Member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assoc. and a 1954 New Madison High School graduate, will be sharing his memoir, It’s Been a Wild Ride.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase ($25 for paperback and $35 for hardback), and Warvell will be signing copies as well.

For more information, call Brenda at (937) 996-1741.