Dementia Education Day is Feb. 15

DAYTON – Miami Valley residents can learn about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and interact with trained Alzheimer’s Association staff during Dementia Education Day.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host its annual Dementia Education Day, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at its office located at 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton. The free half-day program offers two educational workshops on the weekend so that current caregivers who work might be able to attend.

This year, Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia will be presented from 9 to 10 a.m., and Dementia Conversations will be presented from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia: is an introductory session about causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment.

Dementia Conversations: offers tips on how to have conversations with loved ones about topics such as when to stop driving, going to the doctor and making legal and financial plans.

Alzheimer’s Association staff will be in attendance. If families need an individual consultation with a social worker, they can schedule it at that time.

Judi Allbery, Community Services Coordinator for the Miami Valley Chapter, said, “Dementia Education Day is a great time to get an overview about the disease and a great time to ask questions about Alzheimer’s disease. Learning about the disease is the first step to being a great caregiver.”

In the Miami Valley, 30,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease and 90,000 people are caring for them. Alzheimer’s disease, which is a fatal brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed, affects 5.8 million people nationwide. Two-thirds of those living with Alzheimer’s disease are women.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers education programs for all family members and 16 area support groups for caregivers. In addition, the Association has early-stage programming for people with the disease, a community resource guide and a 24/7 Helpline, which is at 800.272.3900, that is always staffed.

To register for Dementia Education Day, call the HelpLine at 800-272-3900.