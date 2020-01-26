Class schedule listed for Troy-Hayner

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present this winter and spring’s exciting array of classes. The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, jewelry making, and paper crafts.

A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session, including homeschool art classes on Friday. The Hayner Center is proud to include dance, organization, computer technology, and genealogy among the classes beginning in February.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information visit www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register as classes fill up quickly.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.