Troy-Hayner offers oil painting classes

TROY – Shake off those winter blues by getting out and taking an art class. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to offer oil painting classes for adults of all skill levels. Instructor Shirley DeLaet is offering three classes this winter, Beginning Oil Painting, Advancing Oil Painting and Mixed Media Collage. Register for the next session of Oil Painting classes that begin on Feb. 5. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in beautiful Troy.

Instructor Shirley DeLaet is a seasoned artist and instructor. Her enthusiasm and expertise are evident in the skills she shares with her students. Shirley’s 30-year career in the world of commercial art as an illustrator and designer complements her love of the creative process as a fine artist and instructor. For more information about Shirley DeLaet and her art, visit her website at https://shirleydelaet.com/about.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, jewelry making, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session, including homeschool art classes on Friday. The Hayner Center is proud to include dance, organization, computer technology, and genealogy among the classes beginning in February. For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register, classes fill up quickly.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.