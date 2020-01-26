MVCTC College Credit Plus meeting scheduled

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for returning students (class of 2021) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC, which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 300 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 2,100 semester hours during the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.