Promoting pollinators with DCP

GREENVILLE – If you’re curious about how you can help pollinator populations this spring, let Darke County Parks give you hand.

On Feb. 6, 6 p.m. join a naturalist at the Bish Discovery Center for “In the Garden: Mason Bee Homes”.

Mason bees are very productive pollinators and of the bees of Ohio, they’re the easiest to maintain. Come and learn how to increase mason bee populations by raising them in your backyard or garden. Plus, they’ll assist you in building your very own bee house to take home.

Registration is required and can be done so by visiting www.darkecountyparks.org. The cost for this program is $10.

Native pollinators thrive with access to native plants. In fact, they’re four times more likely to be attracted to a native plant vs. other blooms. Help boost pollinator species by stocking your garden area or backyard with native plants available through the Darke County Park’s Native Plant Sale. Several varieties of milkweed will be available, along with Prairie Blazing star, Wild Geranium, New England Aster, Royal Catchfly and more.

Pre-sale forms and payment must be turned in by Feb. 21. Plants are available for pre-sale only (a few select plants may be available during the sale).

Plant pick up will take place May 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center.

Visit darkecountyparks.org or stop by either of the two centers to submit and order. For more information, call Darke County Parks at (937) 548-0165.