Graduates from fall semester at WSU

DAYTON – Wright State University has released its list of graduates from its fall 2019 commencement ceremony from the fall 2019 semester.

More than 1,400 students earned degrees at Wright State University’s 2019 fall commencement ceremony on December 14.

Darke County students earning degrees included:

Marie Blakeley, Rossburg, Masters Degree, Intervention Specialist

Kathleen Bolen, Union City, Associate Degree, Liberal Studies

Brittany Haines, Bradford, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing

Elizabeth Henry, Versailles, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing

Jessica Hinshaw, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Management

Reece Hunt, Arcanum Baccalaureate Degree, Mechanical Engineering

Logan Krause, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Computer Science

Krystelle Mojica, Greenville, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing

Tammy Muhlenkamp, New Weston, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing

Dawn Shepherd, Greenville, Masters Degree, Intervention Specialist

Rebecca Traxler, Greenville, Masters Degree, Business

Hayden Westfall, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Computer Science