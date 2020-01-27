Graduates from fall semester at WSU

DAYTON – Wright State University has released its list of graduates from its fall 2019 commencement ceremony from the fall 2019 semester.
More than 1,400 students earned degrees at Wright State University’s 2019 fall commencement ceremony on December 14.
Darke County students earning degrees included:
Marie Blakeley, Rossburg, Masters Degree, Intervention Specialist
Kathleen Bolen, Union City, Associate Degree, Liberal Studies
Brittany Haines, Bradford, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing
Elizabeth Henry, Versailles, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing
Jessica Hinshaw, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Management
Reece Hunt, Arcanum Baccalaureate Degree, Mechanical Engineering
Logan Krause, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Computer Science
Krystelle Mojica, Greenville, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing
Tammy Muhlenkamp, New Weston, Baccalaureate Degree, Nursing
Dawn Shepherd, Greenville, Masters Degree, Intervention Specialist
Rebecca Traxler, Greenville, Masters Degree, Business
Hayden Westfall, Arcanum, Baccalaureate Degree, Computer Science