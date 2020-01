BEREA – Nick Berry, of Laura, and Trevor Collins, of Pitsburg, have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.