Four earn Member of the Month honors

VERSAILLES – At the Versailles FFA meeting on Jan. 13, four dedicated members were recognized. They were Payton Niekamp, Hayley Smith, Sarah Hess, and Nick Monnier.

The first member recognized was Niekamp. He is the son of Merri Neikamp. Niekamp has participated in the Dairy Judging CDE and is currently in the Ag Sales CDE. He has been actively involved in the Canned Food Drive, Fruit Loadout, meetings, The Young Ag Conference, College Fair, fruit sales, Greenhand Conference, CDE practices, and many other events. His SAE consists of working at Johnny Schmitmeyer’s Dairy Farm through the Capstone Program.

Smith is the daughter of Tiphany and Doug Stephan. She has participated in the Greenhand Quiz, Agronomy, and Grain Merchandising CDE. She has also been actively involved Ag Day at Culver’s, farm day, state FFA convention, meetings, farm bill meeting, toy distribution, Canned Food Drive, Veterans Program, Greenhand Conference, Shop and Crop, and multiple other activities. Her SAE consists of growing a garden raising rabbits and chickens and working for Ron Wilbur training horses.

Hess is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Hess. She has participated in the Grain Merchandising and Farm Business Management CDE. She has also been actively involved toy distribution, nursing home visits, Darke County Beef and Pork Tent, Ag is Cool Tent, Shop and Crop, meetings, Farm Day, Farm Day set up, Soup and Sandwich Social, fruit sale work sessions, omelet breakfast and multiple other activities. Her SAE consists of growing a garden and working at Brilliant Beginnings through the Capstone Program.

Monnier is the son of Donna and James Monnier. He plans to participate in the Grain Merchandising and Farm Business Management CDE. He has been actively involved in the fruit sales, fruit sales work sessions, meetings, recreation, toy distribution, canned food drive, and many other activities. His SAE consists of working at Direct Tool through the Capstone Program.

The Members of the Month received an FFA t-shirt and certificate for being recognized.