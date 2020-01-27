Shellhaas earns Dean’s List honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Rachel Shellhaas of Greenville, was named to the Fall 2019 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Rachel’s academic major was Neuroscience. This accomplishment is a sign of Rachel’s hard work and commitment to learning.

More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.