HARROGATE, Tenn. – Morgan Heitkamp, of Versailles, was placed on the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2019 at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU). Heitkamp was one of nearly 700 full-time undergraduate students at LMU to have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.