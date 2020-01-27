Midmark to expand footprint in Versailles

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, today announced plans to grow the company’s manufacturing footprint in Versailles to support increasing demand for Midmark products, services and technologies. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

This expansion is just the latest sign of the growth Midmark is experiencing as a result of the growing value the company is bringing to the healthcare experience for patients and providers. In 2017, Midmark announced construction of a new technology center and a customer experience center in Versailles.

Once completed, the centers will bring together Midmark engineers, designers and experts from across the company to develop new approaches, innovative technologies and proven solutions to enable a better care experience for caregivers and patients in medical, dental and animal health industries.

“Midmark is grateful for the continued support from the State of Ohio and the Village of Versailles and its residents,” said John Baumann, president and CEO of Midmark. “That support, combined with the commitment of our teammates, is one of the reasons Midmark is at the forefront of healthcare. We are creating the facilities and resources we need to carry us into the future and bring innovation and new ideas to Ohio.”

The project will allow for the expansion of the company’s manufacturing footprint in specific areas as well as shipping and receiving. It will also connect the plant to a second existing facility, supporting a safer environment by allowing teammates to remain indoors as they move between the plants.

In support of the project, the Ohio Development Services Agency has approved a $785,000 job creation tax credit, which will be distributed annually for eight years at $98,125 per year. The tax credit is based on Midmark’s commitment to invest $4.5 million in a 73,000-square-foot expansion and the creation of 99 jobs over three years. Midmark will also invest nearly $500,000 in additional start-up costs.

Karl Weidner, vice president, global supply chain for Midmark stated, “Midmark is grateful for the tremendous support from the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio. This assistance supports our growth plan strategy and strengthens product development, business quality and compliance activities, as well as safety improvement efforts.”

“We and our partners at JobsOhio are thrilled to support Midmark’s expansion as the company continues to grow and modernize their Versailles operations,” said Justin Farmer, a project manager with the Dayton Development Coalition. “Midmark is a global leader in the human and animal health industry and represents the best of Ohio’s manufacturers through its strong commitment to R&D, support of a skilled local workforce, and continued partnership with regional business community.”