Kindergarten screening in Versailles

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Elementary School office will begin scheduling appointments for kindergarten registration/screening for the 2020-2021 school year can be made now.

The screenings will be held Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. Three sessions will be held each day at 8-10 a.m., 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., and 1-3 p.m. Eligible students must live in the Versailles School District and must be five years old by Aug. 1, 2020 to attend kindergarten this fall. You will only need to attend one session.

Call the Versailles Elementary office, 937-526-4681, option 1, to make a screening appointment for your child. You may call weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.