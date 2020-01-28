Pheasants Forever will host banquet

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Pheasants Forever (PF) chapter will be holding its 20th annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Romers Catering in Greenville. The banquet begins at 5 p.m., and there will be a meal served, an open bar, and loads of prizes, prints, firearms, hunt packages, sporting goods, gift certificates, decorations, ladies items, and much more.

Darke County Pheasants Forever is a chapter of the national non-profit organization, Pheasants Forever. As a local chapter, all funds that are raised stay with the Darke County Chapter excluding membership. Chapter leaders distribute these funds for wildlife habitat improvement projects, wildlife education, youth events, and other wildlife habitat concerns. This is an excellent way to work with local farmers and landowners on habitat projects in our immediate area.

The banquet is the single most important fund-raising event during the year. Everyone concerned with local ring-necked pheasants and wildlife populations in general is encouraged to attend. There will be good food, good prizes, and fun for everyone.

The ticket price for a membership dinner is $60. This includes a one-year membership to Pheasants Forever. A spouse dinner is $25, and a Ringneck dinner (ages 16 and under) is $10, which includes a “Ringnecks” membership. Presale cups filled with $100 of “Pheasant Bucks” (play money) are being sold for $50 per cup (no limit). Loot and Shoot (firearms and cash raffle – 20 winners) tickets can also be purchased, 1 for $20 or 3 for $50.

Registration forms can be picked up at Greenville ACE Hardware or from members of the banquet committee. Registration is presale only and the deadline is Feb. 22. The registration and sponsor form can be downloaded from http://www.darkecountypf675.org/events/1179-2020-annual-fundraising-banquet/. Get registered by Jan. 31 and you will be entered into the “Early Bird” drawing for a $100 gift card.

For questions or more information, call (937) 417-4035.

Your support will be truly appreciated and will help improve wildlife habitat in Darke County.