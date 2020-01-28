WHC program helps women with cancer

GREENVILLE – Anyone who’s ever battled cancer will tell you that the disease not only wreaks havoc on your body and appearance, but it can also impact your self-esteem and outlook on life.

Wayne HealthCare is excited to announce the introduction of Facing Forward, a free monthly class. The workshop is designed to encourage and empower cancer patients by providing them with support, skills, and products that will help them face forward in their lives, looking and feeling their best, despite cancer-related changes to their bodies and appearance.

The new initiative fills a void left when a similar national program, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, was discontinued in early 2019.

“We saw a need, and we got busy, reaching out to community businesses and individuals who could help us carry on this important service,” said Jill Brown, Cancer Coordinator, Wayne HealthCare. “We were overwhelmed by the positive response from area hairstylists, cosmetologists, nutritionists and other businesses who stepped up to the plate, offering to donate their services and products, including makeup, skincare, and healthy snacks.”

Each month, the hospital will host a one-hour, hands-on workshop covering a variety of topics, ranging from skin care and makeup application to instruction relating to hair and eyebrow loss, selection and styling of wigs, tips on turban and scarf-tying to suggestions on clothing and ways to use colors and shapes to minimize areas of concern.

Each patient will receive a free cosmetic bag, chocked full of oncology-safe skincare products and makeup, including mascara, foundation/base, moisturizer, lotion, blush and more. Each will also receive a free wig of their choosing, and a hairstylist will be on hand to discuss ways to create flattering styles that complement various face shapes and features.

Wayne HealthCare believes it’s important to treat the whole patient, not just the disease. ”When you distill Facing Forward down to its core, it’s really about helping women cope with the appearance side effects of cancer,” said Brown. “We want women to know they’re not alone, and that’s why the workshops are held in a group setting. There’s a genuine camaraderie, and women feel encouraged and supported by other women going through similar struggles.”

In addition receiving complimentary makeup/skincare kits, it’s hoped participants will be equally enthusiastic about the emotional benefits derived from participating in Wayne HealthCare’s Facing Forward workshop.

The free Facing Forward Monthly Cancer support workshop is held the first Wednesday of each month. The first workshop is Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wayne Cancer Center, 1111 Sweitzer Street, Suite C., Greenville. The workshops are free of charge and open to all area women who are being treated for cancer.

Pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, contact Robyn Feitshans, Wellness Coordinator, Wayne HealthCare at (937) 569-6504 or email Robyn at robyn.feitshans@waynehealthcare.org.

The Facing Forward program would not be possible without the generous support and donations from the following sponsors: Merle Norman of Greenville, Eikenberry’s IGA, Teresa’s Beauty Salon, the Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County, the Cancer Association of Darke County, the Wayne Cancer Center, Dayton Physicians Network, and Premier Health.