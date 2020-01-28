Rhinestone Rebels form

GREENVILLE — Local women from the surrounding area of Greenville have bonded together to help those in need. This group of motorcycle enthusiasts is known as the Rhinestone Rebels.

“We share a love for riding motorcycles while developing a special bond of sisterhood solely unique to women,” said President Gena Hoyt.

This, she said, is accomplished by promoting motorcycle safety, enjoyment of riding and building integrity and support within their communities.

Women of all ages are welcome to join the Rhinestone Rebels. Having a motorcycle is not necessary.

“The group has been around for less than a year but is truly making a difference in the community,” said Hoyt. “Some of the events this group has completed to better the lives of others is making more than 70 blankets and donating them to local nursing homes for veterans and helping support the Burn Dog Poker Run by selling raffle tickets, T-shirts and helping at the poker run stops.”

Members of the group, in addition to Hoyt, are Paula Adams, Angela Bright, Carla Lynn Hill-Clark, Angela Gibbons, Diana Hileman, Ann Horn, Sherry Kniesly, Kristy Larson, Sue Larson, Michelle Plessinger, Stephanie Portemont, T.J. Rammel and Rhonda Rexrode.

The Rhinestone Rebels would like to thank Michelle Weaver of Sloopy’s for supporting them.

“Michelle recently let the group host a succulent event at her restaurant, Sloopy’s, and is now planning a Sip and Paint event after the holidays with the group,” Hoyt said. “The Rhinestone Rebels would also like to thank Club 7 for the donation of the club’s banner.”

Hoyt said when the weather warms up, there will be a bike night open to men and women on the first Tuesday of every month at Sloopy’s.

“If interested in joining the group, contact me at 423-4003, or any member,” said Hoyt.

Members of the Rhinestone Rebels — Gena Hoyt, Ann Horn, Sue and Kristy Larson, Stephanie Portemont, Angela Gibbons, T.J. Rammel, Carla Lynn Hill Clark, Michelle Plessinger, Rhonda Rexrode, Angela Bright, Sherry Kniesly, Paula Adams and Diana Hileman — present one of their blankets to a veteran at one of the local nursing homes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_RHINESTONE-REBELS.jpg Members of the Rhinestone Rebels — Gena Hoyt, Ann Horn, Sue and Kristy Larson, Stephanie Portemont, Angela Gibbons, T.J. Rammel, Carla Lynn Hill Clark, Michelle Plessinger, Rhonda Rexrode, Angela Bright, Sherry Kniesly, Paula Adams and Diana Hileman — present one of their blankets to a veteran at one of the local nursing homes. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

