Rediscovering Joy plans meeting

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30–8 p.m.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main St., Coldwater.

Nycky Stammen, owner of Floral Reflections, will be presenting a “hands-on” program about flower arranging.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In February, the group will be taking a bus trip with Choice Travel to dinner and the Riverdance Performance at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Ind.

For information, call or text Judy at (419) 733-5629 or Mary at (419) 678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.