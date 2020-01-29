Cub Scouts plan breakfast

GREENVILLE – Pitsburg Cub Scout Pack #185 will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast at the Moose Lodge in Greenville on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 7:45-9:15 a.m.

Cost for the breakfast is $7 per person. The event is open to the public. Breakfast includes your choice of three pancakes or two cinna-waffles, two sausage links or patties, and choice of drink: coffee, hot chocolate, milk, or orange juice. Following the breakfast, the pack will be holding its annual Pinewood Derby race open for anyone to attend.

Cub Scouting helps boys build self-esteem, have a sense of belonging, and learn to get along with others. The Boy Scouts of America has been weaving lifetime values into fun and educational activities since 1910. Boys are taught values consistent with good citizenship, character development, and physical fitness. Cub Scouting teaches boys to “do their best” and to be helpful to others.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack #185 please call 937-548-7532 or email cubscouts185@gmail.com.