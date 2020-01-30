Missions Breakfast set in Versailles

VERSAILLES – The annual St. Denis Knights of Columbus Missions Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall on State Route 47 west of Versailles.

This year, they will be supporting Saint Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity and also Persecuted Christians in the Middle East.

The breakfast will include sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, grits, and more and is a free will donation. Come enjoy a good meal and thank you in advance for your support of these worthy causes.