Extension office plans outlook meeting

GREENVILLE – Ohio State University Extension, Darke County is pleased to announce the 2020 Agricultural Outlook Meeting.

The Outlook Meeting topics and presenters are:

A Look at The 2020 Grain Markets – Ben Brown – Assistant Professor, OSU AEDE, Professional Practice in Agricultural Risk Management

Examining the 2020 Ohio Farm Economy – Barry Ward – Assistant Professor, OSU Extension Production Business Management

2020 Weather Outlook – Aaron Wilson – Atmospheric Scientist, Byrd Polar Research Center and OSU Extension

Weather the Storm in Agriculture – Sarah Noggle – OSU Extension ANR Educator, Paulding County

2018 Farm Bill Decisions – It is Game Time – Sam Custer, OSU Extension ANR Educator, Darke County

Join the faculty from Ohio State University Extension and Ohio State Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics as they discuss the issues and trends affecting agriculture in Ohio.

The Outlook meeting is being sponsored by Darke County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Second National Bank and The Farmers State Bank.

The outlook meeting is scheduled for:

Feb. 21 – Western Region Outlook, 8 a.m., Romer’s Catering, 118 E. Main, Greenville. RSVP by Feb. 14. There is a $20 registration fee. Contact the Darke County Extension Office (937) 548-5215

For more information about OSU Extension, Darke County, visit the Darke County OSU Extension website at www.darke.osu.edu, the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page or contact Sam Custer, at (937) 548-5215.