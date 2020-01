LEWISBURG – Trinity Lutheran in Lewisburg is holding a cabbage roll fundraiser.

Orders are due by Feb. 23 with pick-up on Feb. 29 at the church. The cost is $3 each.

For information or to place an order, call or text Diane Shrout at (937) 286-8956 or Lalah Kline at (937) 962-4893 or lalakline@gmail.com.