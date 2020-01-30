Arcanum FCCLA hosts shoe drive

ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) recently held a shoe drive in conjunction with the Waterstep organization.

Waterstep is an organization that helps save lives by collecting shoes to resell them for money to provide people who are in need of safe drinking water. They also provide water and well repair, sanitation kits, and hygiene education.

Arcanum schools were able to collect 273 pairs of new and slightly used shoes. The shoes ranged from infant to adult sizes. Thank you to all students and staff that participated in the drive.