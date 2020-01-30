Posted on by

Arcanum FCCLA hosts ‘Is your car ready for winter?’


Left to right, Logan Todd, Eva Siculan and Emily Riffle participate in Arcanum FCCLA’s winter care care activity.


Arcanum FCCLA gave away 300 ice scrapers during their recent care care activity. Pictured left to right, Deb Lee, Rylie Wilson and Cyanna New


ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) recently conducted an educational opportunity for the High School students.

Is your car ready for winter? For two weeks, students were given numerous educational tips on how to get their car ready for winter. Tips were provided by State Farm insurance and Ford Driving skills For Life.

For one week students were given a question about driving safely in the winter. Students had to answer correctly in order to win. Winners were given emergency road kits.

On Friday, all high school students and staff were given ice scrapers to help them during the winter months.

