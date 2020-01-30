Arcanum FCCLA hosts ‘Is your car ready for winter?’

ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) recently conducted an educational opportunity for the High School students.

Is your car ready for winter? For two weeks, students were given numerous educational tips on how to get their car ready for winter. Tips were provided by State Farm insurance and Ford Driving skills For Life.

For one week students were given a question about driving safely in the winter. Students had to answer correctly in order to win. Winners were given emergency road kits.

On Friday, all high school students and staff were given ice scrapers to help them during the winter months.