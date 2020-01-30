Students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

GREENVILLE – Students at St. Mary’s spent the past week celebrating Catholic Schools Week.

Each day was designated with special activities – from daily clothing themes to games like Buddy Bingo to Friday’s Special Person Day where students invited their very own special person to attend Mass, enjoy refreshments and a movie.

The celebration of a Catholic education kicked off with students participating in last weekend’s Saturday and Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Church.

“The amazing thing to me,” said Principal

Vernon Rosenbeck “is that a lot of our kids participated in all three Masses – Saturday night and both Sunday Masses.”

Students gave readings, offertory and singing with the school choir.

Other events this week included parents and grandparents stopping by to enjoy lunch with their students, the reading of a proclamation from Greenville Mayor Steve Willman and the sixth-graders annual field trip to Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney.

On Thursday, the clothing theme was “Idiom Day,” where students and staff chose their favorite idiom to display on their clothing.

Seventh-grader Molly White-Shappie chose “once in a blue moon” complete with a cutout of a blue moon and the number one pinned to her shirt.

Eighth-graders Ann Gibson and Alex Hadden also participated in the idiom day, with Gibson’s “cruisin’ for a brusin’” featuring a (make-up) bruise on her cheek.

“It was my mom’s idea,” Gibson said of her idiom choice.

Hadden took advantage of the day’s theme to wear shorts in order to see the brace on his leg.

Idiom Day was a new activity this year for Catholic Schools Week, Rosenbeck said.

The idea was presented by a staff member who learned about a similar activity from a teacher friend in another school district, Rosenbeck explained.

“It falls into the English and Language Arts curriculum,” he pointed out.

Eighth-graders Ann Gibson and Alex Hadden jumped on board with Thursday's Idiom Day. Gibson chose "cruisin' for a brusin'" while Hadden deceided on "break a leg," he said, so he could wear shorts to school.

By Susan Hartley

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com

